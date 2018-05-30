Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 75 homes, officials say

Fountains of lava are shooting hundreds of feet into the air on Hawaii's Big Island.
Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 75 homes, officials say
We learned overnight that 75 homes on Hawaii's big island have now been destroyed in the volcanic eruption that's a dozen more. In the last 48 hours a fountains of lava or shooting hundreds of feet into the air and the lover has forced the partial closure. Of a major highway there how everyone 32 it also cut off access till local power plant. But authorities insist the plant poses no danger to the public the volcanic case now stretches as far as Guam some 4000 miles away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

