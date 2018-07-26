Lawmakers grill Pompeo over Trump-Putin meeting

More
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fiercely defended the Trump administration's foreign policy against questions on North Korea, Russia, Iran and more.
2:53 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers grill Pompeo over Trump-Putin meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56833223,"title":"Lawmakers grill Pompeo over Trump-Putin meeting","duration":"2:53","description":"U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fiercely defended the Trump administration's foreign policy against questions on North Korea, Russia, Iran and more.","url":"/GMA/News/video/lawmakers-grill-pompeo-trump-putin-meeting-56833223","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.