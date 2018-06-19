Major flash floods, tornadoes tear through Midwest

More
The severe storms throughout the Midwest have caused major damage and forced rescues from people trapped in their cars surrounded by rising water.
2:17 | 06/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major flash floods, tornadoes tear through Midwest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55996245,"title":"Major flash floods, tornadoes tear through Midwest","duration":"2:17","description":"The severe storms throughout the Midwest have caused major damage and forced rescues from people trapped in their cars surrounded by rising water.","url":"/GMA/News/video/major-flash-floods-tornadoes-tear-midwest-55996245","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.