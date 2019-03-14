Transcript for Notorious New York mob boss murdered

Now to breaking news from overnight. A mob boss murder, the reputed head of the gam Bono, one of the most notorious crime families in the country killed in his own front yard. Whit Johnson is on the scene in Staten Island. You got to say this sounds like a scene right from a mob movie. Reporter: Absolutely, Amy. That's right, good morning to you. The reported target of this assassination, 53-year-old Francesco cali murdered in cold blood. His wife and children home at the time. Cali, the reported mob boss of the infamous Gambino crime family shot multiple times in the torso here on Staten Island. One 911 caller telling authorities that he was then run over by a blue truck. This is significant because it's the first brazen killing of a mafia kingpin in New York going back decades, 1985 was the last, Paul cast at the Lann know killed in front of a restaurant. That paved the way for John gotti to take over the crime family which he ruled with an iron fist until he was vette convicted of murder and racketeering in the early '90s later dying in prison. As for cali, police have no suspect, no murder weapon and still searching for that blue truck. Guys. Okay, whit, thanks very much.

