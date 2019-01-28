Transcript for Prince Philip apologizes to car crash victims

Our "Gma" cover STO prince Philip is now apologizing for the car crash. James Longman has the latest. Reporter: After Philip's crash, all kinds of questions about whether hee should still beiving and if he owed anyone an apology. This weekend, we found there was one after all. Over the weekend, it was revealed he sent letters of apology to the women involved in the car accident that left his SUV on it side. One of them, Emma fairweather, broke her wrist in the crash and criticized the prince for not asking after her. In a letter dated four days after the up department, he wrote I would like you to know how sorry I am. The sun was shining low over the main road. I failed to see the car coming. I'm very contrite about the consequences. He went on to explain, as a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to sandringham house. I since learned you suffered a broeng arm. I'm deeply sorry. He admitted he was shaken by the sept seriously hurt. He has been spotted driving again. But without a what prompted a gentle warning from the police. For a 97-year-old, this must have been quite a shock. He was checked out by a doctor at sandringham house. We know this is a strong-willed man. He's known for being very, very tough. Guys? He is, James. Thank you. The latest now on actress

