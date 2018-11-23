Transcript for Record cold and snow heading into weekend travel

Now to that record cold blasting the northeast and the new storm threatening the midwest. Now, it might cause a travel nightmare and ginger is tracking it all. Ginger, good morning. 15, the temperature right where I'm standing and that is even colder than yesterday morning. Rochester, Burlington and Buffalo ended up with their coldest Thanksgivings on record, New York City, second coldest on record. Not just along the coast but look at Burlington, these are actual air temperatures. It's only 9, 17 in Portland, 13 in Syracuse and didn't even have to use windchill and our attention turns to an icy mix for Virginia, West Virginia and this could impact travel big time on I-80, 94 through Chicago, right there through Indianapolis. If you have a flight out of Detroit or Cleveland those are the areas to watch for a couple of inches of snow that could make roads a huge mess as everybody tries to get back home. Ginger, thanks. My family is visiting from California and they're like, what have you done? Temperatures in the teens. At least they're going back to warmer weather. I think so, very soon.

