Transcript for Rescue efforts underway for animals after Hurricane Michael

Yes, and rescue crews aren't just helping people, they're also saving animal tass are trapped. Rob Marciano is in Panama City and, rob, we saw you do your part. You had your own animal rescue Thursday and you have an update for us. We do, Michael. Those cute kitties were so small, so hungry, so scared and wet and dried them up, cleaned them up and tried to feed them but they were too young for that so were in desperate need for a proper shelter with professionals. Not an easy thing to find but happy to tell you this morning mission accomplished but what we found yesterday, there are a lot more animals that are in need of help in the wake of hurricane Michael. With over 3500 National Guard members called up to help in the rescue efforts here in Florida, many are pitching in to save the animals who may have been left behind in the rush to get out. Like these little guys who I happened to stumble upon yesterday on "Gma." I want to you meet some storm survivors. These are four little kittens, they are -- we just discovered them in this home. We talked to the owners of this home and they told us a story of how they rode out the storm and as they were leaving because the ceiling was collapsing on them these kittens fell out of the ceiling and into the kitchen. They didn't even know that they were alive up there. We wanted to make sure they found a safe home right away and decided to take them to a humane society approved shelter out of the storm zone. We will find a foster home for you right away. Reporter: They asked us to check on their shelter in Panama City and what we found was startling. Are you stuck in there? That shelter still standing but hundreds of toppled trees are blocking the roads in. I don't know how to get in here. Isolating the staff and animals inside. 35 dogs and nearly 70 cats in the dark and sweltering heat waiting for help to arrive. The walls are sweating, the animals are hot. We can maybe get through this day but we've got to get them out of here. Reporter: National Guard to the rescue. We called the National Guard and sure enough they showed up making a plan to clear a path and evacuate the animals and staff. All right. They had to spend one more night there but the National Guard getting there this morning and we'll check it out and they'll bring in engineer, chainsaws, heavy equipment which is in high demand because of scenes like this. Look at these train cars. These can weigh anywhere from 30 to 110 tons and gives you the idea of the force of the winds of hurricane Michael and this goes on for miles, guys. Just unbelievable what the storm has done to thing, people and, of course, the animals as well. Thank you so much. Rob is down there covering it and making rescues. I'm wondering if he's going to end up bringing one of those kittens home. I know his family are animal lovers. You just put a lot of pressure on him.

