Transcript for Ricin scare hits Trump, the Pentagon

All right, thank you, George. Now to that ricin scare. A suspicious envelope addressed to president trump and two more lers sent to two more top officials at the Pentagon all suspected of containing the deadly poison. Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the latest. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Today the FBI and secret service are awaiting test results on those three envelopes suspected of containing ricin. Authorities are locked in in part because the envelope, one was addressed to president trump. Two other letters discovered at a Pentagon mail sorting facility were addressed to secretary of defense James Mattis and chief of naval operations admiral John Richardson. Exposure to ricin can cause fever, cough, nausea, difficulty breathing, even death, Michael. And, Pierre, do officials think the same person could be responsible for all three letters? That's right. Reporter: They think they came from the same person. We don't know if they contained something dangerous but sources remind us that all threats must be taken seriously. Absolutely. All right, Pierre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.