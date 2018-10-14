Search continues for missing in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael

More
Crews with search dogs are combing through the debris looking for any signs of life in the mangled piles where homes and buildings once stood.
5:14 | 10/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Search continues for missing in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58487595,"title":"Search continues for missing in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Michael","duration":"5:14","description":"Crews with search dogs are combing through the debris looking for any signs of life in the mangled piles where homes and buildings once stood.","url":"/GMA/News/video/search-continues-missing-areas-hit-hardest-hurricane-michael-58487595","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.