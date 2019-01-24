Transcript for Search intensifies for missing 3-year-old

We turn to the search for a 3-year-old in North Carolina who went missing Tuesday while playing in his grandmother's backyard. Steve osunsami is there in north Carolina with the very latest on the search. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. We are in a rainy eastern north Carolina where authorities are searching for 3-year-old Casey Hathaway. Volunteers from the U.S. Marines have joined in the search. The sheriff here says that this is a very rugged terrain. There are sinkholes and swamps out there where they're looking so the Marines are coming in, very handy in the search. Hundreds of neighbors have joined in the search, have helped the Marines and the sheriff's deputies as they comb through the woods. This 3-year-old went missing Tuesday afternoon after he disappeared from his grandmother's backyard. He was playing with two other children who were relatives and the grandmother says he just disappeared after about 45 minutes and they never could find him. The rain, of course, is not helping but neither is the coal weather. That's a big concern for that young boy's safety. Reporter: It is. The first night that he went missing, temperatures were below freezing for several hours. That has authorities here very concerned. They tell us that they are also looking through bodies of water. They're telling us this is a missing persons case. The family is cooperating, they tell us, but they also say they don't rule out that he was possibly kidnapped. All right, Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.