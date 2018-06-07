Transcript for Soccer teammates speak out about boys stuck in Thai cave

Thank you. We turo Matt Gutman who is also I Thailand and you spwith some ofhose boys' teammates who did not go into E cave. Reporter: That's right. But fir I just want to give a sense of where we are. That soccer field behind me is wh thiseam used to practice a co of times a week and it's ao from where they left on THA ill-fated trip to T cave. Now you can sehind me it's where two hters are based here a a landing pad Forse rescue choppers mind me. Those team members said they were only not in the cave with their friends right now in the cold and damp because one got sick ahe other was up all night watching the world P. But what is chilling abouts ishat they say they have bee in that cave multiple S, one of them goiee miles in farther than those boys are T now and literally in those very same caverns butlways seem to come out. One thing mentioned is that they would stay in T for six hours at a . Sometimes with flashls and food and water.buey said they were never raid inside of the bats of the dark because they were W their H. They said they trusted him with their lives but perhaps what's most chilling about , Y, is that sometimesse kids idy wouldn't even tell the parent where they were G. Wow, Matt, let's talk a that coach. Because some people say technically he is the one who put those boys lives in danger and N we understand there could be some ramifications for him when theme out of that cave. Reporter:t's right. Local authorities are now saying at they're considering char him with endangering those kids and this point W don't know what impact the D of that Navy S.L. Could have on this future investigation. But so many people H in Thailand rallying Aro H saying he deserves a reprieve because ter all he has kept E kids alive for 14 days Amy. All right, Matt Gutman, so many people around the world hoping for everyone's safe return. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.