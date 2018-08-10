Transcript for State of emergency declared as Tropical Storm Michael strengthens

The dangerous new storm. Michael is barreling toward Florida. The governor issuing a state of emergency as it strengthens so right to ginger and it looks like this could make landfall as a strong category 2. It does. On the current track it's just short of hurricane status but should become one later this morning just south and west of Cuba in its current point but it will move quickly through the gulf of Mexico, use that warm water in the gulf and that's why we have hurricane watches up from the alabama/florida state line through suwanee, Florida. Looks like it would make landfall near Port St. Joe. From mobile all the way through the bend, I'd pay attention to this one of the only good news, it's moving quickly so by Thursday it's over Georgia, South Carolina and north Carolina by Friday and out of here. In the wake of it, we could see rain up to a foot locally storm surge watches including Tampa bay. I've covered storms in the area. Only good news it's swampland but ready for a raucous midweek.

