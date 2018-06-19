Transcript for Toddler climbs safety ladder to above-ground pool

America" with that urgent summer warning for parents. This video getting millions of viewing showing a toddler climbing the safety ladder. To an above-ground pool. ABC's erielle reshef. This reminds everyone that kids could often outsmart us all. Reporter: Kids can be extremely clever. Experts say if your kid goes missing the first place you should look is right here in the pool, this is a place where seconds matter. Watch as 2-year-old Cody Wyman crimes this locked ladder to an above-ground pool. The alarming video now viewed more than 18 million times on Facebook. Mom standing by for safety. As dad recorded the speed in which the toddler climb up the safety ladder. When I turned to see what actually he was doing, he was up the ladder. Reporter: This morning, Keith and Tanya Wyman are sharing this video to warn others. Watch him every minute. Reporter: Earlier this month in Texas, two toddlers somehow opening a locked door to this backyard. Five minutes underwater drowning and I pulled him out blue. There are more than 3 million above-ground pool in the U.S. With drowning the leading cause of unintentional death of kids between 1 and 4. Secure it with multiple layers of protection. And alarms on Gates if the child gets too close. Those pool toys, take them out. Why is it a problem with all of these things are in the pool and no one else is? They're very intriguing to children and they'll want to get them. Reporter: Experts say, this family has this latch on their ladder. The best thing to do is move the latch away from the pool when you're not using it. Keep an eye on your kids, nothing can make a pool drown-proof. That's true. One thing if it's your children and your pool but when you have friends and family over and there's a party and lot of distractions that's a whole other set of concerns. That's right, Amy. Experts say the first thing you should do when you walk into the door know that you have a pool so they know to keep an eye on younger children. You can't take your eyes off of them for one second. Coming up next, the powerful moment at the mtv movie and TV awards with black panther star

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.