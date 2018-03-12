Top US Navy Admiral found dead at Middle East home

An investigation is underway in the death of U.S. Navy Admiral Scott Stearney, who commanded forces in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
12/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Top US Navy Admiral found dead at Middle East home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

