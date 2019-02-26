Transcript for Top Vatican official convicted of assault

Now to breaking new developments in the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal the highest ranking Vatican official to face charges cardinal George pell has now been convicted of assault. Senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest good morning him. Yet the morning Robin he was the top financial advice to Pope Francis himself. And the Vatican's colored minister now 77 year old cardinal George pal has been found guilty on five charges of child sex abuse by an Australian jury. The verdict only make public this morning was based on offenses committed against two quad bush more than twenty years ago. This is yet another major blow for the Catholic Church. Which seems unable to shake revelations and allegations of arts abuse. And cover ups but it also comes just days after the Pope Francis convened the first ever Vatican summit on prevention clergy sexual abuse. I'm protecting children from predator priests. And we know Ian that the cardinal could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Yeah that's right each of the five charges apparently carries a potential sentence of ten years so that adds up. To fifty years of course he is 77 years old he sentencing hearing begins tomorrow the polls lawyers have already filed an appeal in the hopes of getting the retrial. And for now he still retains the title of cardinal robe and clarity and thank you.

