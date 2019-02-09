Transcript for Tracking the latest path of Hurricane Dorian

Welcome back to "Gma." That is a satellite image of hurricane Dorian. It is hitting the Bahamas so hard right now. Category 5 storm made landfall three times already moving so slowly and that's why it's bringing life-threatening storm surge. More than 20 feet. Wind gusts topping 220 miles an hour. We're seeing such devastating scenes already. That apartment complex just torn right through. So much devastation and now the east coast is on alert. Morehan 2 million people from Florida to the Carolinas told to evacuate so let's go back over to ginger in Jupiter, Florida, with the latest. Good morning again, ginger. Good morning, Cecilia. It is so hard to know that about 100 miles to my east/southeast the grand bahama island is still being tortured this morning by hurricane Dorian. A category 5 storm still max sustained winds of 165 miles per hour. You can see it just wobbling there. That wobble is right before we are hoping for the turn north. There's this high pressure system that is going to be -- well, two that are driving this system and will be hopefully paralleling the coast. I say hopefully because the closer it gets the more impacts we feel. Pay attention to the blue boxes. Tuesday, 2:00 A.M., it's still off the coast, really far off the coast. Tuesday afternoon, we will still be feeling impacts here at Jupiter up to cape canaveral where it gets closer there as a category 3 to Daytona Beach. That's by Wednesday morning. Now Thursday into Friday this thing will broaden out. It will spread out. That means that tropical storm force winds will be felt on a much broader scale. Rain could be a much broader scale through the mid-atlantic. So let's give you an idea. One computer model to take you through that timing. Look at that. That's Tuesday at noon. We're seeing near 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts from west palm to fort Pearce. You go up to daytona by Wednesday early morning hours from cape canaveral up to Jacksonville starting to feel those gusts that could reach hurricane force and then it will slide up the coast. Right now this model alone brings you somewhere between 30 to 60-mile-per-hour gusts, even into Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. That's why we are saying so many need to be on alert and why the evacuation Zones issued. Giant waves, just offshore here, 35 plus waves possible. When you get closer to the coast it could be something like 15-foot waves and will batter beach communities and cut people off potentially from the inland areas so watching for that. Power outages could be a problem and want to mention not compare storms because you should never do that. When I was here for hurricane Matthew a weaker storm, it was a little closer than this is forecast to be, it caused billions of dollars in damage and killed many people and injured many others by the time it got up to North Carolina. It was a very similar track, but we hope that it does not have the same results. Guys. These warnings so important. Millions of people affected

