Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar

More
The White House again sought to clarify President Trump's comments on whether Russia targeted the U.S., saying the president's "no" was actually a "no" to taking reporters' questions.
3:00 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56684341,"title":"Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar ","duration":"3:00","description":"The White House again sought to clarify President Trump's comments on whether Russia targeted the U.S., saying the president's \"no\" was actually a \"no\" to taking reporters' questions.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-passes-opportunity-call-putin-liar-56684341","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.