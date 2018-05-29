Transcript for Urgent search for man swept away in Maryland flood

Now to marylan the desperate search for a national guardsman sw awa in that catastrophla flooding trying to help rescue a woman as the waters rose. Abc'eva pilgrim is in ellic city, Maryland, with the latest D, Eva, so much devastation theris morning Reporter: So much devastation here, Michael. I just wan to sou how aggressi this water was as I came through. You can see it carved path. The water high up to the grass has been pusd and you can see th dumpster was in thever, there were cars in the river. Y take a look at our drone shot you can see this is just a ghost town. There is nobody here this morning. Many of the residents and business owners are hoping to tk in but for manywill be days even weeks I never that they'rallowed back. Th in rescue teams deately searching for at least one man missing after these destructi floodwater ripped through the small town Sunday. Ahis point I jus want to find him. Reporter: R-old national guase Edison hermond went out to the floodwatto hel a trapped woman. That woman telling "The shington post" he justpped over the ledge and was mediately washed away. It so fast,e just got washed away real quick Prettye you think, hey, I can handle is. Guess it just K of took M. They said he wasalm when he we in andin ofave me hope but within 24 -- WRE also bringin in quite a bit resourcesnd working put into place anident management team that will orchestrate the search. Reporte many trekking through turbulent high waters. The seen here swept away by the rapid flooding as a house crumbled right behind him. H, my god. Reporter:fficials say over 1100 calls were placed T 911, first responders helping more an 300 peoeling as many 30 stranded the high water. People trapped. There's people every ding. Reporter: Firefigs battling two fires at least one caused by lightninguring the storm. Theushing waterding a wedding party scrang to safety. The LE saying the vows in a pool of water. Ed the girl O my dreams. We just happy everyone is safe. Reporter: And back out here live you can see from ourrone that housee just showed in our piece, the foundat completely gone,collapsed. E house now on ground. Ths what they're calling a 1,000-year flood but Thi has happened twice in this city in St two ars, michael All right, T you so much, Eva. Just devastating. Sure is

