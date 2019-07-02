Transcript for Virginia AG says he wore 'brown makeup' in college

The latest from Virginia where the government is in chaos. The state's top three officials are all under fire. The governor Ralph Northam hunkering down resisting calls to resign over that racist photo, his lieutenant governor facing a sexual assault allegation that he vehemently denies and the state's attorney general who called on the governor to resign is now admitting that he wore blackface in college as well. His future is shaky. Tom llamas tracking it all from Richmond. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you and making things even more complicated for lawmakers here, all three of those men you mention were elected. All three are Democrats and though many members of that party called on governor Northam to resign, right now there is mass confusion with no plan in place on how to move forward. Overnight, Virginia's attorney general running into this waiting car zooming down the block to avoid reporters. This after he made a bombshell admission on Wednesday that he also appeared in blackface in the 1980s. Mark herring saying he went to a college party with friends dressed as rapper Curtis blow. Stating we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup. Herring, a Democrat, apologizing but not resigning, something he called on governor Ralph Northam to do after Northam admitted he had once dressed in blackface as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I had the shoes, I had a glove and I used just a little bit of shoe Polish to put under my -- O my cheeks. Reporter: A woman forward to accuse Justin Fairfax, also a Democrat, of sexual assault. Dr. Vanessa Tyson, a political science professor says he sexually assaulted they are in a hotel room in 2004. Tyson says she was crying during the incident. The lieutenant governor denied the accusation saying this -- This is one ofhe most blatant examples of a smear I think you can see with something uncorroborated and as I said before, the reason it's uncorroborated is because it's not true. Reporter: Later Fairfax changing his tone with a new statement saying, I wish her no harm or humiliation but I cannot agree with a description of events I know is not true. Some are worried about what's going to come out next. Virginia already facing a collision of scandals at the highest levels. I'm shocked and incredibly disappointed. This has been an awful week for Virginia. Reporter: And we have some new reporting this morning. ABC news has lea that Dr. Tyson did tell at least one other person about that alleged assault. Virginia congressman Bobby Scott, aides to Bobby Scott tell us he was informed about this alleged assault about a year ago. If all three men resign, the three that are mired in scandals right now then the Republican who is the house speaker would be the next in line to take over the state. George. Tom, that's why they're so reluctant to resign right now but the pressure is building and meantime, the state government is basically paralyzed. Reporter: It is paralyzed. They're trying to pass bills. The statehouse is open. It is working but as far as who is in charge, who is leading, there is a real crisis of leadership. You got to remember all these Democrats called on governor Northam to resign, now two other Democrat, the next two in line are also Democrats, and it's mass confusion. We just heard awful week for Virginia. Now to the storm on the move

