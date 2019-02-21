Transcript for 'GMA' Deals and Steals on styles you've seen on the stars

Now, it is time for "Deals & steals" as we are counting down to the oscars with star sty for a steal. Tory Johnson is here with big savings. 50% off. Yes. She can rock those earrings. So these resin hoops are totally on trend. We see them everywhere and have a huge assortment and there's a variety of sizes, shapes, different colors, a huge assortment and even more you will find online. Great price normally range from $48 slashed by 62%, 18 to 20 bucks. . Not bad. Okay, now Emily can rock that whole plaid look but what if we want an accent. If you want an accent of the plaid, then a scarf from accessory ill be a good bet. Nice oversized scarf. So many ways to wrap it around your shoulders or neck or tie it. Lightweight. Good transition and good normally, soft, right. Normally $36, today it's cut in half, 18 bucks. Oh. Next. Okay. We'll go to the videotape because we have Serena, you know, how she loves to wear those tanks. Looks so good in them. What's amazing about that. She could wear any kind of tank on the tennis court but she's got that wide strap tank to go to a business meeting. That's that wider strap sort of so you could wear it to a business meeting or any kind of, you know, workplace like having that wider strap than a spaghetti strap elevates a tank. What I love about this, the fabric is great. A stretch that retains its shape, it's longer than typical ones so it's not going to ride up. Oh, please. Or roll. No rolling and riding with skinnytees. A huge assortment online. Way more than you see here. They come in every color. This is a great piece season to season. Normally 28 to $48, all cut more than half, so 13 to $19. Ooh. Okay. Oh, lady gaga. So we've got the bold lips on lady gaga, Tracy -- The ones on Instagram. I'm wearing right now. Yes. Alaina put -- this is -- There you go. This is a lip powder and this is what Alaina used on you this morning. All the lip stuff is really amazing. What I love, you have the powder but the opus collection. You probably don't know and you're reading while cease's glamming you up. I woke up like this. No, no, I did not. No. She uses the opus collection, Brooklyn uses the starless collection on Lara. We have a lot of good stuff. Normally 22 to $42. Everything today $10.50 to 21 and free shipping from stellar beauty. So we've got Reese Witherspoon and have busy Philipps. Some pictures of her. I follow her on Instagram and always has oversized frames. There's a pair -- where is my blue pair. It looks just like busy's pair and we've got a huge assortment from peepers, all kinds of sunglasses and readers normally 23 to $25, not today, $11.50, to $12.50. And our best style icon ever. Got this slouchy hobo. I am a slouchy hobo. Normally $50. Today it's $22 from K. Carroll. You are my best supermodel. You are my best supermodel. Thank you and good night. Everyone -- thank you, Ara. Wait a minute. I know you want to know what they're going home with. Everyone is going home with products from skinnytees, sterling forever and stellar beauty. Thank you. That's fun. We have partnered -- they are very happy. We partnered with all of these companies and get them on our website. Thank everyone. Every time the "Deals & steals," the companies come through.

