People are trying face yoga in an attempt to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging

More
Some believe exercises and stretches for the face may work as well as Botox.
3:44 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People are trying face yoga in an attempt to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60842963,"title":"People are trying face yoga in an attempt to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging","duration":"3:44","description":"Some believe exercises and stretches for the face may work as well as Botox. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/people-face-yoga-attempt-reduce-wrinkles-signs-aging-60842963","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.