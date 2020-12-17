Transcript for Addressing concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine as rollout continues

Let's bring ER doctor an ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton now for the latest on these vaccines and actors on how concerned should we be. About these severe allergic reactions we've heard of a few in the UK and now it sounds like they're actually two in the US what do you make of that. It's something to be expected as an emergency position I've seen out of range of allergic reaction so many different therapeutic since out of the hospital so it's something that I would expect when we're giving out a new medications a large populations. And I'm agreement with the recommendations which is that each who have a history of and a lax is a strong allergic reactions that monitoring should be for at least thirty minutes after treatment. And you have a history of allergies in general are we should be monitored for at least 1010 minutes after treatment. But again it's something to be expected and and something that is treatable and temporary. The UK also reported a new strain of the corona virus and what we know when you hear that at least. As a layman that that's send a lot of ideas into our heads so it cannot Pfizer midair and a vaccines. Protect against these new strains for the potential for the new strains. This is a great question and old can also even as it is even at the position when you're new strain my ears perk up and a pay attention but I have to also remind myself that naturally viruses change slightly as a transfer from person to person and the small changes we qualify as mutations. Now right now what they're finding is that many patients were in the UK suffered encoded nineteen have a similar mutation the question is is that more transmissible and and does that cause more harm and that it's more information and more data. And right now we don't see any signs that this could prevent the virus from being effective against the vaccine so we still have the same recommendations. So. There isn't its look think there is a new strain but the vaccines that we're currently approving would still be effective against. Even those new strains. Yes and this is all plausibility from the theoretically we surmise and side of the laboratory. When I would advise patients is that when you get the vaccine your body creates a slight range of antibodies against Soviet nineteenth and those antibodies are meant to be protective against subtle changes such as bit so I do I do believe that it's still affected. Tied it an LA county saw its highest ever one day death poll and an unprecedented surge in cases yesterday urine ER doctor there. What are your biggest struggles and concerns are when you look at what's happening in your emergency room right now. We'll grand you know that I had spent first half of this year in New York City fighting fires in Queens new York and now I'm in LA. And I've seen surges that have occurred in new York and here in LA and I have to say there are many similarities many people coming into the emergency room scared you all and symptomatic a across the California C we have approximately 141000 people hospitalized and at their peak in New York it was about 181000 so we are getting to that data that barrier and hopefully we won't break that record. Right now we're seeing in hospitals is that honestly staff members of stress are fatigued exhausted. But we're trying our best to keep up with the patient bought him. And I want to give you a viewer questions well that I got on Twitter this person's asking. Why a common symptom of Kobe nineteen is loss of smell and taste to doctors know why. This is a fascinating sign of code of nineteen and something I find to be highly specific. What we theorize now is that Cody nineteen as you may know infects the cell via a receptor called the east who receptive and what we know is that all actor you're smelling cells inside red nosed. Also have this for sectors of the thought processes may be the virus initial replication. Causes damage of those cells and our nose which causes lack of smell and taste. And many very many patients have variable length of time when to have this sentence I'm a week or two in some longer. I'm week we're just not sure how long it last specifically. All right doctor Darian sudden always great to have you thanks for answering our questions.

