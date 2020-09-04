Transcript for How Bimbo Bakeries USA is rising to the occasion to help feed families

I just can't. With unemployment. Sky rocketing amid the pandemic an unprecedented number of Americans who need help. Feeding their families. And while organizations like feeding America are stepping up to help the cause they cannot do it. Without support so here to share. How been been well bakeries USA is rising to the occasion is their vice president of corporate affairs. Dean at Connors Dana thanks so much for joining us and I know your company overseas. So many food brands we all know and love Sara Lee breads thomas' practice and so many others and because you produced food. Your employees have been considered essential workers during this time to tell me how you all have been hand delaying this pandemic. Sure I Amy. It's been a crazy time fragrance for everybody but we have been operating eighteen bakeries USA we're one mission group's entire cabinet which is. Feed America while keeping our associate city and it's been incredible to see we have 20000 associates many Maher Al every day in bakeries. Speaking your favorite Brad singer and your sweet secrets. And an agreement to the stores so it's been really inspiring and humbling to see. These people out every day just make sure that were able to get food on the table her for everyone and mystical time. Yeah it's remarkable and I know you've had a longstanding partnership with feeding America tell us about that relationship. Sure you know win and it led the work that we do hope. Our products are necessities or are staples for breakfast lunch dinner and our goal has always been for all Americans who enjoyed hammer car let's not excel. No it was only natural for us to partner with beating America based on. How they are eagle its you help communities all across the country. We have communities. Operations in all fifty states and they had agencies in all of the communities where we operate. So over the years we've been able to donate on averaged. Twenty million pounds of food that the equivalent twenty million loaves of bread each year. To feeding America food banks while big numbers and as a part of our day of help we understand you actually have up big announcement to make some take it away. Yes so we heard firsthand from. CEO that the challenges that they had its supply so we are doing. Two big things were the first is per product donations so we are going to make sure that. During this time all our bread bagels asthma and sleep eat crates. Bond donations go directly to feeding America food banks and we expect this to significantly increase our annual donation by millions of pounds. And we also know that there is an immediate needs are for financial support during this high end cell. You really USA news proud to donate 500000. Dollars to the feeding America Kubiak nineteen relief fund. This will help whip there. Putting together emergency boxes of nonperishable correct immediately. We also ask our associates our vendor partners suppliers are at least. To donate directly to feeding America to and interests he had a few short days. We've been able to raise thousands and we believe we're well our way tack to donating at least if not more than a million dollar should be aware that aren't as high. Wow Dana Connors that wasn't just a big announcement that was an enormous announcement and so much gratitude for all that you've done and continued to do. With Bebo bakeries USA that was and is an incredible donation to help those who are so in need right now so thank you so much. Thank you are happy to Sarah.

