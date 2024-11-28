Rising tensions in the resource-rich arctic

The U.S. is monitoring military cooperation between Russia and China in the resource-rich arctic. ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos travels to Alaska with special ops forces as tensions rise in the region.

November 28, 2024

