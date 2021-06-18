24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

CDC warns unvaccinated people not to travel for Labor Day over superspreader fears

Plus, concerns over a new COVID-19 variant and rising pediatric hospitalizations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live