Dealing with depression during the pandemic

More
ABC News’ Will Carr takes a look at the mental health toll and ways to alleviate depression and prevent suicide.
6:53 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dealing with depression during the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:53","description":"ABC News’ Will Carr takes a look at the mental health toll and ways to alleviate depression and prevent suicide.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70649914","title":"Dealing with depression during the pandemic","url":"/Health/video/dealing-depression-pandemic-70649914"}