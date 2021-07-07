Transcript for Doctors share their experiences working during the pandemic

And we like to do is allude to some health care heroes of our own doctor John Brownstein doctoral low Patel doctor Darian sudden. And doctor Todd Eller in our names you know doubt have all become very familiar with because they've been not only working the front lines during a pandemic. They've also been here with us on ABC news live the entire time to guide us there at all. And we're so happy to have you all with us now it was the the first time looking at all of you. At the same time it and we just start by saying thank you all so much for everything you done for being here. And for all your reporting over this pastor you're such a big help I know not only to us to sort through. So much confusing information but to viewers and home as well. Thank you listen. Exactly did he or where wanted to be here. I want to start with you you're an infectious disease epidemiologist you worked with the CDC and the WHO in the past to build tools. And response a pandemic what stands out to you about this pandemic and the response to it. Well thanks and it's great to be here and call my colleagues for the first time you know touch it there's a lot that stands out you know we've been tracking him. Outbreaks and pandemic or twenty years now it's our customers aged and and Lindsay gala ball but nothing like this we've always been worried about a fire that spread east and dramatically and I can bring the oral down basic facts and just get two more people wish a little Todd eerie but enough that it really costly catastrophic in our church we have. Tools we were building surveillance systems he alerted the WHIO but ultimately each person sort of the port need to response that we wanted to see from both the national effort and also the global scale clearly we shot massive underfunding ever public health infrastructure church you have to build testing and laps past the British other people from other industries coming into how we also saw the profound impact and inequities in health assistance so we've learned so much I do hope that an emergency like this needs -- -- -- changed for the future of endemic surveillance and response I'm hopeful the world how better infrastructure going portion of the center Kirk forecasting and pandemic prediction age and eighty hopefully you'll see you left epidemiologist and -- streaming and maybe. No it hit you know that's a good and a bad thing right because we've love scene all of you guys especially doctor Sutton. Have called them ion news twin. Says he's innocent barber and everything a pop up. Doctors sudden you have the unique kick our perspective seeing this dynamic up close on both coast working in New York City during the height of the pandemic. Then California tell us about your experience. Well good afternoon Kenneth I have to say first off if that wasn't purposeful I don't know how I did it but somehow depend on it just seemed to follow me. Com what it looked actually this experience that tremendous drive but I also have to vows of trauma that many of myself and other providers hold on suits. Still try in terms of understanding bid and realizing the incredible amount about heat that is so let's understand the disease course and transmission. Pencil is a treatment that we are proving to be effective and helpful for patients. But I also traumatized Austin when I remember those patients early on this pandemic who had many questions and unfortunate lease. Physicians and other providers we were all kind of learning on the job and and so it made it very difficult and that culpable here is something that I'll probably called I'm with me works it very long time but again I'm I'm very proud in the amount of progress we have made so far. As well you should be a doctor Patel what impact do you think this has had. This pandemic on your patience and all sit here interactions with them what he's seeing in your office that you feel like us at home may be aren't getting. A better person setting your shot on ABC news shooting an evidence based. Are we treaty more than ever now permeates a rollercoaster. You know I am last April last may your secrecy your rewards or to come ons and mothers and there was a compartmentalization. Of my own beer might not known while trying to assure. And Lindsay wouldn't really be can't. I teach your kids class children children in the icu any time for NBA experience in everything we can't get good information out there are only so we can't hold me. That is sitting would be not just under and it will the rest careers. And Demi. But a huge slash I health care access and our society. And Louisiana ever really well in terms of what he's been part where I see Lewis. This is a long time and it's all Clinton needs to be done movies or not just actually went doctor grounds with regard. He her disease outbreaks aren't he argument and insure everyone. Access to health care for reopening schools were doing we can't be sure people can vigorous lives. Conductor Heller and what was the biggest challenge and now we treating patients but also just talking to them about this pandemic. Port Authority because it showed out because you've done such a great job and Diane has been wonderful working with you for best performer you're and a house. So I think the biggest challenges were actually when you look these critically ill patients. In the face when they were. Meeting escalating amounts of oxygen knowing that many of them would require integration and again in the beginning as you've heard we were uncertain of boat. The treatments we had to learn on the fly. Positive that came out of that was there was a lot of collaboration around the country about how we should treat these patients but none of it was evidence based. And we couldn't just wait for the controlled trials took to inform us we had to make these decisions and there was a lot of uncertainty in that was difficult back combined. With the fact of course your very contagious. Virus that there was a lot of fear with the nurses the respiratory therapist other positions the nurses had to do twelve our ships in does seem wrong to single wrong with the patient with critical Covert and is trying to talk them through it and any car urged them and tell them that we've really think that the the PP either we're reusing does work but again. In the beginning it was uncertain how how effective this was so I think he uncertainty any you know rapidly evolving pandemic. Was one of the biggest challenges that faced us. And doctor Brown's and I can only imagine what that was like working at a Children's Hospital how do you deal with younger patients. Throughout all of this and also their parents and and how are things now with the delta variant seemingly affecting younger people. More than previous strains. Yeah and you know united spoken a boat. Kids and this pandemic so much and I appreciate all the you know the conversations you've had because it has been complicated worst kids don't get. I seriously ill from his fire as adults but they do and we know that you know while overall numbers of low our little children are hospitalized is asking those with underlying chronic conditions but many are healthy and so we regularly at a hospital you know with a packed ice you dealing with kids you know as doctor that you were learning the science in real time so it was challenging coach digger Carter treaties gives especially as you're dealing with this multi discriminatory since roach and so now yes you know we're seeing your keys is driving especially among younger people those that are in the vaccinated group you know were encouraging them you know to get back -- in. Now just to get chiefs is down in communities speech and for those that are unvaccinated you know it's all important adults around under parents get backstage to protect those kids are. You know of course where we see approval of the vaccine in younger kids coming up hopefully in the next couple months and that point cash really hope we can get your these vaccines roll out more broadly. And doctor a sudden I'm sure you remember at the start of this whole pandemic it was. Almost like it was a people making light over the running joke that black people we're not giving co bid at the same rate as as white. But that we learned pretty quickly that that was not the case what did you notice when it came to disparities. And how this pandemic affected people of color and when you take away from that. Lieutenant that's after the Tokai eloquently pointed out this pandemic has expose our health care system and the deficits lieutenant. But reasons that we need to fix it that I wanted to help everyone understand that Greece is not up biological risk factor we learned very much that is the effects of structural. Bias and racism that creating social enact an an economic disadvantage is that perpetuate these disparities that we see not just encoded. But across the board and many other diseases so. Hopefully from this pandemic we gather this important information and knowledge and reminders that we need to focus on the root cause of that we can treat everyone safely equities equity release and if that they are all our own family members. Now you all have been so crucial in helping us fight misinformation throughout this pandemic so us I want to oppose teach your view. What's one thing that that if you could pick that you want to set the record straight on when it comes to this pandemic doctor Patel want you start us off. Burning outside so the and I don't you know there's scientific recommendations. Change. As we get more data and learn more this is progress this is an indication he's honest and she shouldn't be little truss design science. Worse yet we've seen people go back and forth when it comes to Max testing vaccines did your extended actually possible to lose trust me I should actually reassure us these. This is progress this is how we gone this far and done in an artery yeah. It's great doctor. Covert vaccines do not cause infertility. Young women who were thinking about getting pregnant we want them to get vaccinated and we know that when you get cold in pregnancy can be more serious. Doctor Sutton. Kobe vaccines work I've seen it personally professionally and across the board throughout all of the research they are working to keep people out of the hospital networking. To decrease transmission if you have not gotten one yet please do go out and get a vaccine. And doctor brown stain. I can't believe I have to say this but five G mobile networks do not spread over the nineteen did you not spread and and do you radio waves are mobile networks here via respiratory droplets. And let's forgotten it took to the end at this point. That care phones will not give us covenant on dean. Actor and document tell the actor's sudden and doctor Brownstein I'm so honored to have been able to do this with you guys for the past year and a half I wish we didn't have to you. But I'm so so glad that I had you guys but I sat this whole time we're so glad we were able to get event together today to have this conversation thank you again. Think he's too much. Here Diane I could and can we actually point out one good thing also that happened that I want to make sure we point out. Doctor a low Patel had a baby girl beautiful baby girl during this pandemic so shout out conduct a look we don't wanna celebrate the good moments as well. And she's been on charitable than you yeah but. That is true that is sure where family friendly show here guys yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.