Eye scan may show evidence of Alzheimer's: Study

More
Having an extra diagnostic aid could help with an early diagnosis.
0:22 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eye scan may show evidence of Alzheimer's: Study

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61624044,"title":"Eye scan may show evidence of Alzheimer's: Study","duration":"0:22","description":"Having an extra diagnostic aid could help with an early diagnosis.","url":"/Health/video/eye-scan-show-evidence-alzheimers-study-61624044","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.