Food safety concerns rise ahead of Thanksgiving
ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel discusses the recent food recalls linked to outbreaks of E. coli and listeria.
November 25, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs3 hours ago
Charlotte airport service workers go on strike1 hour ago
Food safety concerns rise ahead of Thanksgiving1 hour ago
Menendez brothers’ court appearance is ‘housekeeping’: Legal expert2 hours ago
Biden pardons turkeys Peach and Blossom before Thanksgiving1 hour ago
Millions take to skies and roads for Thanksgiving travel rush2 hours ago
Eyes on Thanksgiving week forecast2 hours ago
Trump announces more picks for key postsNov 25, 2024
Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during sermonNov 25, 2024
Remembering Chuck WooleryNov 25, 2024
Elton John shares glimpse into personal life in new documentaryNov 25, 2024
Series of knife attacks leaves New Yorkers on edge3 hours ago
DHL plane crashes in Lithuania3 hours ago
Criminal charges in student death at Ivy League schoolNov 25, 2024
Eagles extend winning streak with victory over Rams1 hour ago
Gas prices drop as millions hit the roadNov 24, 2024
Trump team skips FBI background checks on cabinet choicesNov 24, 2024
At least 79 million expected to travel over ThanksgivingNov 24, 2024
6 injured after Israel hit by large barrage of Hezbollah rockets: IDFNov 24, 2024
Security officials prepare ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving paradeNov 24, 2024
Grimmway Farms says all carrots on store shelves are safe after E. coli outbreakNov 24, 2024
Foster children celebrate National Adoption DayNov 24, 2024
Hezbollah fired around 250 rockets into Israel, IDF saysNov 24, 2024
Trump names Project 2025 architect to top postNov 24, 2024
Burden of Proof: Menendez brothers have a critical hearing on MondayNov 24, 2024
Hamas claims Israeli hostage killed in Northern GazaNov 24, 2024
Possible confirmation battles as Trump builds his CabinetNov 24, 2024
Trump meets with NATO secretary-generalNov 24, 2024
Why are eggs in short supply?Nov 24, 2024
Making sense of the Bitcoin boomNov 23, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022