Transcript for Helping Hands: Dax Shepard

Welcome back. As covid-19 changes daily life as we know it, people around the world have stepped up to help their communities to prove that we're all in this together. Our next guest is an actor and co-founder of hello Bello. Which has donated 220,000 diapers and wipes across the country since the start of covid-19. Joining us now from Los Angeles is Dax Shepard. Thanks so much for being with us. You co-founded hello Bello with your wife Kristen bell. You make affordable plant-based baby products even before covid-19, giving back was always one of your pillars. Why was that so important for you both? Well, look, my wife's a very, very good person, much better than I am. She's dragging me along with her, thank goodness. But we felt like having had kids of our own and having access to every single product available and being able to afford every option available in L.A., we didn't think it was fair the rest of country would be choosing between healthy plant-based products and food items. We thought that everyone deserved access to this. We started this company so everyone would have the same stuff we had. Yeah, and now the need is more than ever. As we mentioned Z diapers and wipes during this pandemic. You recently held a diaper drive-through. Telling us how that went. You know, there's no real federal assistance programs to provide resources to buy many of the items parents need. We teamed up with organizations, baby to baby and in L.A. We worked with pathways L.A. We did a drive-through diaper line, where we actually gave 2,000 families over 56,000 diapers and hand sanitizer, and they just drove through like you see these testing drive-through lines. What are you -- what are you seeing, what are you hearing from your community? Well, I got to say we've been shocked every time we host one of these things just how many people are struggling and how many people are having a hard time getting products that they need for their kids. I guess until you invite folks and see how many people show up you don't have real sense of how many people are struggling out there. And you did it in your home state of California, but I know you want to extend these drive-throughs across the country. What can people do? Yeah, so, if people would check out our social media, we want to give away more diapers and products and hand sanitizers, so we would love for people to visit us on social media at hello Bello and tell us what needs exist in their area and we can try to get there and provide some help. That's remarkable to make it and extend it throughout this entire country. Dax Shepard, thank you so much for what you're doing. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate it. Thanks for having me from my backyard.

