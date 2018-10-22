What is multiple sclerosis?

More
Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic disorder where cells from the immune system attack the nerve cells of the central nervous system (CNS).
0:50 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is multiple sclerosis?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58671391,"title":"What is multiple sclerosis?","duration":"0:50","description":"Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic disorder where cells from the immune system attack the nerve cells of the central nervous system (CNS).","url":"/Health/video/multiple-sclerosis-58671391","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.