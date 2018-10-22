Now Playing: Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis on Instagram

Now Playing: Yoga for Multiple Sclerosis

Now Playing: Neil Cavuto's Personal Perspective on Multiple Sclerosis

Now Playing: What is multiple sclerosis?

Now Playing: Aerobic exercise can help relieve symptoms of depression

Now Playing: New AFM cases surface in MD and PA

Now Playing: Why black women have worse breast cancer outcomes

Now Playing: Expert tips on how to keep your skin hydrated this winter

Now Playing: How 'strong' has become the 'new healthy'

Now Playing: Salmonella outbreak resistant to some drugs linked to raw chicken

Now Playing: Neck collars providing answers to subconcussive impacts

Now Playing: Is this the ultimate cure for hiccups? Dr. Ian Smith breaks down old-school remedies

Now Playing: Male breast cancer survivor shares his journey

Now Playing: 62 cases confirmed of mysterious illness affecting kids

Now Playing: This full-body slider workout will take your gym routine to the next level

Now Playing: Polio-like illness affecting dozens in US: CDC

Now Playing: Volunteers help soothe West Virginia's drug-exposed babies

Now Playing: Unvaccinated child dies of the flu in Florida

Now Playing: Selena Gomez reportedly seeking mental health treatment