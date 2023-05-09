New draft guidelines call for breast cancer screening at 40

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton about new draft guidelines calling for most women to start screening for breast cancer at 40 instead of 50.

May 9, 2023

