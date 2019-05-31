Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
The nation's measles outbreak is now the largest in 27. Years the CDC says there have been 971. Confirmed Neitzel cases. In 26. States the majority of those cases have been right here in New York City. Public health experts say the reason for this outbreak is a lack of vaccinations. And they say it's unclear when the current outbreak Willett and.
