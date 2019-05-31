Transcript for Number of measles cases in 2019 surpass 25-year record

The nation's measles outbreak is now the largest in 27. Years the CDC says there have been 971. Confirmed Neitzel cases. In 26. States the majority of those cases have been right here in New York City. Public health experts say the reason for this outbreak is a lack of vaccinations. And they say it's unclear when the current outbreak Willett and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.