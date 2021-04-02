Transcript for NYC teacher discusses vaccine experience

I'm very excited because I got my first. And dose the Pfizer code of sex scenes today. And I'm a teacher and I teach second grade in the half. Snow. I'm so grateful that I was able to use. Get side. Moves in my experience stand outside and was. Just so positive and they're organized their fists and there's an energy there is past activity and people are excited. I'm just so hopeful and grateful that this can all come to an end soon and I. I'm feeling really optimistic. Yeah I just gone. All this to go anxiety. The end is really grateful. My experience was wonderful making an appointment was so easy. And just feeling really good Wednesday it was a good day and that's a good day gray haired teachers being vaccinated congratulations to her.

