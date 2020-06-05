Transcript for Spotlight on educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The back now with a little hero worship our spotlight on educators during national teacher appreciation week now overlapping with today national nurses day. And we would like you to meet a teacher and a nurse linking forces in the pandemic. Meet key air act and no well. My name is here void I am aides preschool teacher. My name's Noel cooler did know. I came out crowd I'm nurse. When the pandemic began. Our scenario unfortunately had to cut staff Sobel. I was on of the loop Wednesday it expects. I mean people late in the in my husband's people had to be at work so we didn't have a plan B. So is very stressful then finally I have found out about this vs tigers broke the. My education coordinator called me and let me know about each program. And I have been here since thin peninsula candidate pool yeah I wasn't too worried about working with first responders children. I know that break it raises. Doing what they needed to do to protect their staff as well as the students she's. And amazing she's been amazing you know firmly personal me and my daughter just from B one. She's made it a lot easier for this mom you know developed from a worried man killed someone who can be heard jobs and not deep concern. It really isn't the right needs seed and a teacher appreciation week Andersen appreciation week while at the same time because. We're hearing where the vulnerable quit caring who are the ones acute care for themselves. People like Sierra and I air in this together and I think we'll wipe battered time have your. Do you recognize Volcker rations and those who are working their heart lining in this relationship together. Are. Yeah. Teachers like Gehrig chose to be there. So you need our deep a lot of how she feels feels on caring for children and I feel that if I did not say no way that you know we're in this together. She made that choice can't locate here our children so we can go kill overheated gala on the front line while. To weapon. Children during this time. It's a blessing it's. It's what I love to do it's who I love Symbian round so. Knowing that even know where enough in the middle of a global pandemic and still able to. Delay love to do is. It's a blessing and I am so grateful and thankful for the opportunity. Helpers helping helpers we think here and know well for their stories and to all the teachers. And all the nurses out there are making a difference each and every day.

