Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef

More
Taco Bell has stopped serving seasoned beef at dozens of restaurant locations across the United States over concerns the product may be contaminated with metal shavings.
0:27 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef
This morning a beef recall a Taco Bell after one of the restaurant suppliers found. Metal shavings in the meat Kenosha beef international says. The contaminated meat was shipped to taco bells restaurants nationwide FDA inspectors believe some restaurants may still have the contaminated beef in their refrigerators. The agency says it has received at least three complaints about the food no reports of injuries though due to this recall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Taco Bell has stopped serving seasoned beef at dozens of restaurant locations across the United States over concerns the product may be contaminated with metal shavings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"66283350","title":"Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef","url":"/Health/video/taco-bell-recalls-seasoned-beef-66283350"}