Transcript for Taco Bell recalls seasoned beef

This morning a beef recall a Taco Bell after one of the restaurant suppliers found. Metal shavings in the meat Kenosha beef international says. The contaminated meat was shipped to taco bells restaurants nationwide FDA inspectors believe some restaurants may still have the contaminated beef in their refrigerators. The agency says it has received at least three complaints about the food no reports of injuries though due to this recall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.