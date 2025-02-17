Texas dad runs marathon for 20th time to help cure sons’ rare disease

Tim Revell’s sons, Timothy and Andrew, were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a form of the disease that usually only affects boys.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live