-
Now Playing: Nurse donates liver to save 8-year-old boy's life
-
Now Playing: A woman was dying of liver cancer, until a hepatitis C-infected organ saved her life
-
Now Playing: How to do a festive, full-body pumpkin workout
-
Now Playing: What parents need to know when a baby chokes
-
Now Playing: Bans on flavored tobacco sales to teens could decrease overall use, study says
-
Now Playing: Great-grandmother lost 70 pounds doing CrossFit
-
Now Playing: FDA calls for new warning for breast implants
-
Now Playing: Doctor weighs in on what you should really be eating in new ‘pegan’ diet
-
Now Playing: Biogen seeks FDA approval for experimental Alzheimer's drug
-
Now Playing: 5 women share what it's like to have a miscarriage
-
Now Playing: FDA approves new treatment for cystic fibrosis
-
Now Playing: 4 companies agree to $260M opioid settlement in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Tentative deal reached in Ohio opioid lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Study finds two-thirds of moms aren’t following steps to prevent infant deaths
-
Now Playing: Federal opioid trial begins Monday
-
Now Playing: Improve your posture in 5 minutes with these yoga poses
-
Now Playing: Selma Blair taking more aggressive steps to fight her MS
-
Now Playing: Many parents turning to CBD products to manage stress
-
Now Playing: Recall for popular heartburn drug Zantac expands
-
Now Playing: Mock safe-injection site displayed in Boston