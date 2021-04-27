ABC News Live: Biden tells Americans in Ukraine to ‘depart immediately’

Plus, data to be released on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5 and under, and five officers were shot and a woman was critically injured after a suspect barricaded himself in a home in Phoenix.

