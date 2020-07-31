Anxious parents, an exhausted protester, honoring John Lewis: Week in Photos

More
A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Anxious parents, an exhausted protester, honoring John Lewis: Week in Photos
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72105101","title":"Anxious parents, an exhausted protester, honoring John Lewis: Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/anxious-parents-exhausted-protester-honoring-john-lewis-week-72105101"}