Armadillo visits chimpanzees at Colchester Zoo

According to the zoo, chimpanzees enjoyed the chance to see Gomez the armadillo since they've been missing the chance to people-watch.
0:43 | 05/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Armadillo visits chimpanzees at Colchester Zoo
