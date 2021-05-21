Art installation creates illusion of cliffs below Eiffel Tower

More
French artist JR unveiled his new art installation, where visitors enjoyed taking photos jumping over "cliffs" below the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1:18 | 05/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Art installation creates illusion of cliffs below Eiffel Tower
And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"French artist JR unveiled his new art installation, where visitors enjoyed taking photos jumping over \"cliffs\" below the Eiffel Tower in Paris.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77837830","title":"Art installation creates illusion of cliffs below Eiffel Tower","url":"/International/video/art-installation-creates-illusion-cliffs-eiffel-tower-77837830"}