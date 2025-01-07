Chinese city unveils magical ice and snow festival

China's city of Harbin unveiled its annual Ice and Snow Festival this week, which features sculptures, castles and even huge ice slides.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live