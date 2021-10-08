Cocaine submarine bust

More
Authorities in Colombia say they seized nearly two tons of cocaine inside a submarine headed for Central America.
0:47 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cocaine submarine bust

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Authorities in Colombia say they seized nearly two tons of cocaine inside a submarine headed for Central America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79378795","title":"Cocaine submarine bust","url":"/International/video/cocaine-submarine-bust-79378795"}