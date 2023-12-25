Cop disguised as Santa Claus helps bust suspected drug dealers in Peru

Video released by police in Peru shows an undercover officer disguised as Santa Claus using a sledgehammer to break down a door and then help arrest a man suspected of selling drugs.

December 25, 2023

