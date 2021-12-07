Transcript for Cuban Americans gather in Miami to support protesters

Well what are the biggest anti government demonstrations in decades took placing Cuba over the weekend thousands of people took to the streets to protest severe food and fuel shortages as the country goes through. The worst economic crisis in decades and are resurgence. A corona virus cases. To break dissolved Alice forget ABC news correspondent Victor canto who is in Miami where as you can hear their protests are continuing there the horns beeping. Victory thanks for hang in there with us as we have said this is one of the largest demonstrations in Cuba. That we have seen in decades why is this happening now. Since Sarah Purcell we are joining you from the heart of Little Havana but you mention those car horns because they have not stopped plunking. For hours now you've also got this group of people behind all of this and support. Of those protesters that oversaw. On Sunday I think that there were a number of factors that led up to this and it just hit a real boiling point there is a humanitarian crisis and economic crisis. There is simply not enough. Or medicine totally cases are climbing again and while they have developed their own vaccine on the island after a lot of trouble distributing it. All of these factors leading Cuban people to say enough. I'm Victor ink Huber in Cuba's leader Miguel Diaz Ken Allen is blaming tight US sanctions of course Agassi could expect that in calling on those loyal to his regime. To confront those protesters. So how is that message being received around Cuba. That's right here and he didn't change his tone a little bit this morning in an address to the nation he did saved that. In perhaps calming tensions here that they are open to discussions and adding quote we do not want to hurt our beloved people. We also just heard former team inevitability tell me that some people on the island today are staying home simply out of fear and so far we've not seen. Any kind of protest there happening right now certainly not to the scale that we saw on Sunday that's not to say that they might pop back up in days or weeks but for right now we are not seeing. That level of protests happening on the island here a. Interestingly you're there in Miami. Where thousands of people stood in solidarity with the Cuban people. Were still hearing. That same solidarity re out of the streets now. Now Miami mayor Francis Suarez there he did tweet he said this is that moment for freedom in Cuba he can not wait. Any longer now I remember well when Cuba and the US normalize relations of the the Obama administration I know you remember that as well it was quite a breakthrough. But you see Cubans rising up in protests like this in you have to. Ask has anything really change Jimmy you were born and raised in Miami you're Cuban American. Your family is lived and breathed this for quite a long time. Yep here I am the son of Cuban exiles I came here to Versailles is growing up by beaten at this restaurant a million times I understand all of these issues well. I was in Havana. When President Obama visited and I don't remember what that was like but here keep in mind that president trump. Has reversed those Obama era policies so once again Cuba's leaders voiding writes about him Fargo in. The whoa all of their issues here in the source of all of their problems but I can tell you that. What those protesters did on Sunday took a lot of courage and bravery we might be numb to scenes protest here in the United States. We saw in Cuba simply. It doesn't happen there he could be jailed for doing some good dot or face much worse punishment I think that when looking back in the embargo is certainly complicated topic. Anyway you look at it politically or just speaking at home with relatives but you personally from my point of view. I don't see how this many years later you can say that the embargo has worked it's clear that there is a need for change but it's how that change comes about that is the biggest question here. No doubt and we'll keep following it I'm sure we'll continue. The C especially those younger folks rising up Victor Kendall in Miami force Victor thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.