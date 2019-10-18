Cyclists ride Penny-farthings across Australia

With no other purpose than to have fun, a group of 10 cyclists rode large-wheeled bicycles over 600 miles in nine days.
Transcript for Cyclists ride Penny-farthings across Australia
