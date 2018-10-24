Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 26, 1994

After almost half a century of animosity at best and three major wars. Israel and Jordan enthusiastically. Agreed to live in peace. Jordanians and Israelis and Americans came together today in the hot and windy desert. Politicians. Who had become statesmen. King Hussein arrived first at this point just north of the Red Sea where the new frontier between them has been agreed on. The king with his American born wife. He has been king since he was seventeen. He believes today is the crowning achievement of his life. The Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin. Commander in chief of the Israeli army when Israel defeated the king and captured the Old City of Jerusalem in 1967. The two soldiers are now friends. President Clinton. And mrs. Clinton here in the land of the Bible to bear witness. The king of the prime minister could not say enough about the future. Your spirit very. And which recent. When you come. They're very earlier piece. Generations and detonate. We all the wrong. Always drugs full peace wrong place. Being too. All of these. You're through these. With dignity. This is peace with commitment it. Their hope. That achievement. Bowl on Tuesday. We negative no whole week we know and bailed mugged. We know no soul. Several thousand Israelis and Jordanians flocked here for the ceremony and they mingled in enthusiastically. Commemorative hats were much appreciated in the ninety degree heat. There were pointed reminders of the past a young Israeli flower girl whose grandfather died in the 1967. Battle for Jerusalem. A much more pointed message from the king. This young flower girl's grandfather was a Jordanian officer who died in Jordan's civil war with the Palestinians in 1970. There were important documents to sign full diplomatic relations Jordan we'll get more water. And the Israelis have not been generous in recent years Jordan office out of the Arab economic boycott against Israel. The two peoples will be free to come and go. There were enormous maps to initial. In the middle of the signing ceremony President Clinton got something nasty in his the win was stiff today and sandstorms here are common. The United States has been friend to both Israel and Jordan and President Clinton has been very warmly received in the area. Listen to the case. Normally have a little bit this day. And in particular. Google is remembered the fact that. You definitely. Give it will be reversed. Peerless. Most federal issues. At Ben Dover capital darkness. And opening over who comply. Mr. Clinton spoke last and he quoted the Bible and the crew run in the Tora. The president said that this piece which was shepherded to some extent by the US is very welcome we thank those who have worked for peace before. We celebrate the efforts of brave leaders. Who saw the bright horizon of this the wrong. Even while the darkness lingered. The president warned that those who indulge in terrorism the would be defeated wishful thinking in the Middle East perhaps but clearly the right note to strike today. For the majority of Israelis and Arabs alike.

