Co-Director of Women Wage Peace: ‘We don't want any more victims on either side’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with the co-director of Women Wage Peace, Doctor Yael Braudo-Bahat on what the organization’s mission is and the co-founder’s passing.

November 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live