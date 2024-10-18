Dog spotted atop Great Pyramid of Giza makes expert descent

There was a happy ending for the dog that was spotted by a paraglider on top of Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, after it was filmed returning safely to the bottom of the ancient landmark.

October 18, 2024

